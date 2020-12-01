The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Nov. 12-19.
Nov. 12
Bacon, Michael Joseph: 18229 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of heroin, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
McCormick, Michael: 118 Delmar Lane, Lafayette; Age: 51; four counts violations of protective orders, bond revocation
Williams, Jerry Webb, 16429 La. 929, Prairieville; Age: 57; prohibited acts- drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Johnson, Alfred L., Jr.: 6012 Beachwood Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 56; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, offender armed with dangerous weapon
Nov. 13
Joiner, Percy: 14345 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; Age: 27; resisting an officer
Barajas, Alejandro: 37181 Anderson Road, Geismar; Age: 26; domestic abuse battery
Jarreau, Travis: 5327 Island Road, Jarreau; Age: 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000, domestic abuse battery
Allen, Frank: 17299 Old Joe Moran Road, Kiln, Mississippi; Age: 54; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Piacenza, Anthony Harold: 11420 Spellman Road, Geismar; Age: 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Thornton, William Jacob: 16465 Ridgeview Drive, Prairieville; Age: 22; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Knight, Blake Austin: 9416 Rod Anderson Road, St. Amant; Age: 22; domestic abuse battery-strangulation, simple criminal damage to property led than $1,000
Konow, Erik: 2020 S. Veterans Blvd., Gonzales; Age: 22; battery of a police officer, communicating of false information of planned arson, resisting a police officer with force or violence (injury), telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Corretjer, Amber: 18658 Queen Florence Farms Row, Livingston; Age: 30; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Nov. 14
Williams, Kennadi Raynell: 12401 Dutchtown Lane, Geismar; Age: 20; turning movements and required signals, driver must be licensed, registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate, security required, reckless operation, flight from an officer, maximum speed limit
Ezeff, Nathaniel K.: 407 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 60; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Flowers, Chris: 239 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Bennet Jr., David D.: 208 Bourg St., Donaldsonville; Age: 36; bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Borne, Chelsea Ann: homeless; Age: 27; battery of emergency room personnel or healthcare provider
Leblanc, Tremayne Marquell: 517 Catherine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Fleming, Dakarai: 18018 River Landing Drive, Prairieville; Age: 39; domestic abuse battery
Nov. 15
Broussard II, Kenneth: 11069 Irene E. Deslatte Road, St Amant; Age: 25; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of marijuana, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Antonez, Jose: 816 N. Marchand Ave., Gonzales; Age: 21; driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Lessard, Ashley N.: 13096 Cypress Gold Drive, St. Amant; Age: 33; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Morgan, Brandon Jamond: 1084 Cedar Bend Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance, headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motordriven cycles, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Dinino, Jordan: 218 W. Third St., Donaldsonville; Age: 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nov. 16
Deslatte, Chad Wayne: 13029 Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Roddy, Shane: 17329 J.T. Roddy Road, Prairieville; Age: 27; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, second-degree battery
John, Robert Charles: 72294 Gordon Ave, Abita; Age: 45; identity theft, theft less than $1,000, monetary instrument abuse
Lewis, Kaitlyn: 800 Riverview Complex, A201, Donaldsonville; Age: 26; domestic abuse battery
Hutchinson, Christopher Austin: 105 Oak St., Donaldsonville; Age: 24; theft less than $1,000
Avants, Charles: 27660 S. Frost Road, Livingston; Age: 27; theft of a firearm, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Evans, Christopher: 4845 MLK Parkway, St. Gabriel; Age: 18; resisting an officer, reckless operation, when lighted lamps are required, maximum speed limit, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, flight from an officer, aggravated
McQuiston, Joshua N.: 42043 Ficklin Wells Road, Gonzales; Age: 32; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of heroin, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Grissom, Destiny: 17441 Moody Dixon Road; Age: 20; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nov. 17
Williams, Dustin W.: 17575 Union Landing Road, Livingston; Age: 29; hold for other agency, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, dog running at large
Stewart, Dejaun: 1512 N. Sugar Ridge Drive, Laplace; Age: 23; simple burglary (all others), resisting an officer, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, two counts simple burglary (all others), illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carrying of weapons, disturbing the peace /unlawful assembly/ curfew/loitering/vagrancy, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Bell, James Ezeff: 1410 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer by violence, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Johnson, John, Jr.: 1416 N. Sugar Ridge Drive, LaPlace; Age: 25; three counts simple burglary (all others), resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/unlawful assembly/curfew/loitering/vagrancy, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Payton, Herman D.: 8370 St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant
Dawson, Anthony: 6435 Shailmar Drive, New Orleans; Age: 20; three counts simple burglary (all others), resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Sanders, Ladarius: 2009 S. Commerce Ave., Gonzales; Age: 21; illegal possession of stolen firearms, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Holmes, Brandon Rashad: 4014 Cape Hatteras Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 28; illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of marijuana, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, traffic-control signals, driving on roadway laned for traffic
LeBlanc, Darrin Joseph: 44453 La. 431, St. Amant; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Johnson, Chance: 613 W. Fifth St. Unit A, Donaldsonville; Age: 41; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Scivicque, Kayla Rae: 43091 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 36; bond revocation, seven counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Carter, John: 14301 Leola Carter Road, Gonzales; Age: 61; failure to appear-bench warrant, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Barker, William Cory: 14409 Whispering Oaks Drive, Gonzales; Age: 33; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Nov. 18
Ducote, Jordan: 8359 Pertuis Road, St. Amant; Age: 18; criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Brown, Kody D.: 327 E. Great Haven St., Gonzales; Age: 31; parole violation, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Sims, Toriano: 4004 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge; Age: 46; theft over $25,000
Christy Sr., Chad E.: 11384 Catalpa St., Baton Rouge; Age: 48; aggravated second-degree battery
Lampton, Alexander: 2163 S. Veterans Blvd., Gonzales; Age: 29; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Johnston, Nicci M.: 17190 Dykes Road, French Settlement; Age: 33; telephone communications/improper language/harassment, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, stalking