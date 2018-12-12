BASF recently donated $6,000 to Ascension Parish's high school robotics team, which builds and programs competition robots to participate in VEX Robotics events.
The team includes students from Dutchtown, St. Amant, Donaldsonville and East Ascension high schools. The donation is part of BASF’s ongoing efforts to promote and improve science, technology, engineering and math education, according to a news release.
The company also provides several employee volunteers to support and mentor the team during the year.