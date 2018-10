Gonzales Middle School honored its September Bulldog Buck Bonanza winners on Oct. 1. Gathering to honor the winners are, front row from left, are Hannah Bell, Haili Schexnaydre, Lane Talley, Brialin Thomas, JohnAnthony Williams and Elasia Dixon; and second row, Principal Lori Charlet, Markcus Hart, Calvin Bougere, Malanna Johnson, Shaylyn Weeden, Laila Gilmore and Assistant Principal Chazz Watson. Students earn Bulldog Bucks throughout the month for academics and positive behavior, using the Bulldog Bucks to buy Golden Tickets weekly for various rewards. At the end of each month, all Bulldog Bucks go into a drawing to win a Free Dress Friday Golden Ticket and concessions.