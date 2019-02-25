GONZALES — Work has begun on the roundabout at the entrance to the mixed-use Conway development on La. 44, another step for the 345-acre, mixed-use neighborhood that will offer single-family houses as well as apartments, shops and restaurants.
Construction of the two-lane roundabout began with the installation of drainage pipe, Alvin Broussard, director of public works for the city of Gonzales, told the City Council this week.
The developer of Conway, Southern Lifestyle Development, will also be adding both a northbound and southbound lane along a portion of La. 44, making it four lanes for the length of the Conway property fronting the road, as well as the two-lane roundabout now underway.
Also on Monday, council members heard from a representative of a nonprofit foundation that makes education kits on the dangers of drug abuse. The kits are available to educators, clubs and law enforcement agencies.
The drug education kit, called the Truth About Drugs, provides information on the short-term and long-term effects of 15 commonly abused drugs and the stories of former users via a DVD.
It's a way people "can see that it's easier to just lead a drug-free life," Claudia McGreen, a local representative of the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Foundation for a Drug-Free World, told council members.
Mayor Barney Arceneaux said the Mayor's Youth Council will be looking at opportunities to work with the nonprofit to provide the drug-awareness education materials to the public.