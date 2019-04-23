DONALDSONVILLE — Vape pens and flash-drive computer devices may be added to the list of items students would be forbidden from bringing to school under changes being proposed to the Ascension Parish student handbook.
The school district has disabled the ports for such devices on district-provided laptops, because students are bringing them to school and using them to "bypass filters," said Mia Edwards, director of secondary education.
Flash-drives also can spread computer viruses, she said at Tuesday's School Board meeting.
Vape pens, a type of smoking device, may be added to the list of items such as cigarettes, lighters, matches and chewing tobacco that a school can confiscate under new rules that, if approved, would go into effect for the 2019-20 school year.
In answer to a School Board member's question, Edwards said a vape pen, in itself, is not illegal. Any illegal item found in a student's possession is turned over to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, she said.
The board's police committee on Tuesday recommended the proposed policy handbook changes, which now go to the full board.
Also on Tuesday, the School Board announced three faculty changes.
- Brandie Edwards, assistant principal at Lake Elementary, will be the first assistant principal at the new Bullion Primary school slated to open next school year.
- Caryn Vincent, a master teacher at Duplessis Primary, has been named assistant principal at the school.
- Eve Frederic, principal at Oak Grove Primary, will join the district's administration as an instructional supervisor for primary schools.