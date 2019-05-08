Ascension Public Schools has appointed Eve Frederic as an instructional supervisor for primary schools, Brandie Edwards as the assistant principal of the new Bullion Primary School in Prairieville and Caryn Vincent as the assistant principal of Duplessis Primary School in Gonzales.
Frederic is currently principal of Oak Grove Primary, a position she has held for three years. Her prior service included four years as assistant principal of Dutchtown Primary, three years as a teacher coach and 17 years as a primary school teacher.
Frederic earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Southeastern Louisiana University and a master's degree in educational leadership from Louisiana State University.
Edwards is currently assistant principal of Lakeside Primary School, a position she has held for almost five years. Edwards' 24-year career in education also included 14 years as a teacher at Galvez Middle School and five years as a teacher and teacher coach at Lakeside Primary.
Edwards earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Louisiana State University and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University. She has two daughters: Morgan, who attends Southeastern Louisiana University, and Mallory, who attends Galvez Middle School.
Vincent is currently a master teacher at Duplessis Primary School. Her new appointment as that school's assistant principal will begin in the 2019-20 school year. Vincent began working in Ascension Parish in 2003 as a third-grade teacher at West Ascension Elementary. The following year, West Ascension and Donaldsonville Elementary merged to create Lowery Elementary, where she continued to teach until 2010, when she became LOE's mentor teacher. In 2013, Vincent taught at Spanish Lake Primary; in 2014 she served as an instructional coach at Galvez Primary; and in 2015, she moved to her current position as a master teacher at Duplessis Primary.
Vincent earned a bachelor's degree in education from Louisiana State University and master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.