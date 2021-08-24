Kade Lanoux won’t be cooking jambalaya this weekend at the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival. The immensely popular event, usually held on Memorial Day weekend but postponed this year due to the pandemic, has been canceled for the second year in a row. Blame it on COVID-19.
“It sucks,” said Lanoux, the 29-year-old 2017 and 2019 Jambalaya Champion Cook. Due to the cancellations, Lanoux will serve three years as the cooking champion and possibly longer if he wins next year’s competition scheduled for Memorial Day weekend. “We’re ready to get back out there and cook.”
Lanoux last cooked in a competition at the Swamp Pop Festival in late June; he won that event. He has been “cooking around the house” but nowhere else. In his capacity as cooking champion, Lanoux would have been cooking the rice-and-chicken dish at various benefits during his reign, but most of those have been postponed indefinitely or canceled all together. In 2019, the Jambalaya Festival Association provided jambalaya for more than 30 community events. That number dropped to 12 in 2020 and just 2 events this year.
Wally Taillon, longtime president of the association and the only board member to vote against canceling this weekend’s event, said the association is scheduled to cook at a couple of upcoming benefits, but he expects those to also be canceled. He also said, with a chuckle, that Lanoux is the “longest serving” champion cook in the festival’s history. The first festival was in June 1968.
Lanoux has been cooking jambalaya since he was a teen; he learned at the side of maybe one of the best possible jambalaya mentors, "Tee" Wayne Abshire, who was cooking champion in 1996 and 2011. Abshire also owned Tee Wayne’s Cajun Cooking on La. 621 until his death in March 2019.
Also learning to cook from — and working catering jobs for — Abshire was Tyler Billingsley, now 37 and owner of the restaurant since he bought it in October 2019. Billingsley and Lanoux, who won the title in 2017 together, are longtime best friends, since their teen years at Tee Wayne’s. And they’re jambalaya cooking partners. And they’re jambalaya cooking competitors. Both men admit their Jambalaya Festival cooking relationship is different than most other cooks’ relationships.
“We came in second in our first year, 2012, and have made the finals every year since, except for one or two years,” Billingsley said. Generally, the men begin the competitions as opponents; if one of them doesn’t make it out of their heat, that cook becomes the other’s helper. For the 2019 competition, there were eight heats and 106 cooking teams, a cook and a helper, on Saturday. That field is narrowed to 32 cooks for the Sunday semifinals. That number was further winnowed to 12 for the final on Sunday afternoon.
Now, since Lanoux was named champion, according to association rules, he can never again serve as a helper. Not everyone is simpatico with that rule: “It’s a messed-up rule,” Billingsley said. “There are some old rules that not everyone agrees on.” Billingsley admitted there are “good and bad” facets to most of the “old rules.”
The restaurateur is also critical of the type of jambalaya cooked for the contest — chicken jambalaya: “It’s just chicken and rice, the worst jambalaya you’ll ever eat,” he said, adding he cooks and serves only pork and sausage jambalaya at the restaurant. The festival contest "is basically a rice cooking contest.”
As for Lanoux, he has tried to enjoy his reign as champ and has for the most part except “it’s very disappointing.” He did get to make the obligatory trip to France to cook jambalaya in Gonzales’ sister city of Meylan, France, before the lockdown here and in France.
Lanoux, an electrical designer for an engineering firm, looks at the past year-and-a-half pragmatically: “We still have a high COVID rate in this area. You would hate to have a festival where people couldn’t attend because of COVID,” he said.
Jambalaya Festival Association leaders are planning for the festival to return in 2022.