East Ascension Spartans football senior spotlight
DeShon Hall Jr.
Defensive end
6-foot-2-inches, 240 pounds
“He has a motor that never stops plus he has gotten even quicker this offseason” said East Ascension High football coach Darnell Lee of East Ascension of his senior defensive end.
DeShon Hall Jr. enters his senior season focused on leading the Spartans to a state championship. “Our long-term team goal is to bring a state championship to EA and to the parish," Hall said.
In order to accomplish that feat, Hall and his teammates will have to be locked in each week. “One and 0 each week, I would love to break the sack record, earn all-district, all-state and the big one ... high school all-American,” said Hall.
East Ascension shared the district title but lost in the second round of the 5A playoffs. “We worked hard but allowed ourselves to go home because of mental weakness and lack of trust in the process," Hall said. “Last season overall was a turnaround for the program," he said. "We have been working on executing what our coaches have taught us.”
The Spartans lost to St. Amant last season, but the significance of that game is never underestimated. Another big matchup is an early nondistrict game with Parkview. “Parkview is a fundamental team; they play with grit and listen to their coaches," Hall said. “Playing against a well-disciplined team early should benefit us the rest of the season."
Hall has several college offers but has decided that Louisiana Tech will be home after graduation. A leadership role is one that Hall doesn’t take lightly. “Guiding your teammates to do the right thing, no matter the cost; it doesn’t matter where we are or what we are doing, we should always lead as seniors,” he said.
Asked how he leads, Hall said, "I am not a big verbal guy, lead by action."
Hall wants Spartans fans to remember him as a person who lead by example. "My hope is people recognized me as a respectful young man that played with heart and fire,” Hall said.
A player is measured by his ability to play hard, and Hall certainly has not disappointed. "I play with a chip on my shoulder and someone who fought until there was no more fighting to be done."