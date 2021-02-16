Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux signed a proclamation designating the week of Jan. 31 – Feb. 6 as Catholic Schools Week.
"The City of Gonzales took this moment as an opportunity to recognize St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle’s important contributions to the area by providing a high-quality education to students in our community for over 60 years," according to a news release.
This year’s theme was “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”
St. Theresa Middle student ministers visited city hall to witness the signature for the Catholic Schools Week proclamations by the mayor.