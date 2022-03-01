EA plans One Last Stroll
East Ascension High is planning One Last Stroll to give alumni and area residents a chance to walk the halls of the Gonzales campus before the main building is destroyed to make room for a new structure.
Everyone is invited to the March 12 day-long event, which starts at 10 a.m. and will feature tour of the school, photos station, food, video booth and meet-and-greets with faculty. From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., alumni can donate items for an exhibit at the new building or purchase old uniforms and other items.
A mini pep rally starts at 2:30 p.m. in the gym, followed by a "gator hunt" and pond jump.
At 4:40 p.m., a walking parade is planned to the baseball field, where there will be a game where the players will wear throwback jerseys.
The school is sponsoring a "Buy a Brick" campaign to raise money for supplies, decor and other things needed to complete the interior of the new building. Make your mark on the campus either individually, as a gift for another person, or as a family. These bricks will become a part of the school's Legacy Amphitheatre, which will be built near the new cafeteria and will become a part of a permanent memorial to those who have been a part of the East Ascension community. To purchase a brick, visit https://tinyurl.com/yrywbphp
For more information, call the school at (225) 391-6100 or email jamie.andrews@apsb.org.
Vaccinations offered
The Health Unit is vaccinating anyone 18 and older who wants to start a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The Health Unit also offers Pfizer and Moderna booster doses, which are administered at least six months from the date of the last dose.
Call the Gonzales Health Unit at (225) 644-4582 to schedule an appointment.
Rainbow Waterfall
The Ascension Parish Library is celebrating the vibrant colors of the season with a colorful craft project. Teens 12-18 are invited to come create a custom rainbow waterfall using crayons and a hairdryer. It’s abstract art that everyone will appreciate. Watch crayon wax drip down your canvas to form a rainbow that is simple, colorful, and uniquely yours.
Let your artist abilities shine at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Galvez branch; at 4 p.m. March 15 at Dutchtown; or at 10 a.m. March 26 in Gonzales.
For more information, contact your library location.
Wood Bead Garland Craft
If you’re looking for the perfect DIY to dress up your home décor or want to add a touch of farmhouse charm, Ascension Parish Library has the craft for you. Stop by any library location, beginning March 7, to pick up a wood bead garland craft packet and create your own shabby chic decoration. Made using wooden beads and twine, this easy-to-make home project is sure to perk up a mantle or embellish a candle or vase.
This activity is designed for those who are 18 and older. For more information, call your library location or visit myAPL.org.
Pajama Storytime
Does your little one love listening to bedtime stories? Come to the Ascension Parish Library dressed in your favorite comfy pajamas and join us for Pajama Storytime, set for 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales and March 17 at the Galvez branch.
Pajama Storytime lasts about 25 minutes and is perfect for kids ages eight and younger and their families. Children ages five and younger may need assistance with the craft.
Crayon Friend
Come build your own crayon pal and celebrate all the crayon colors. You’ve read about the adventures the crayons had – there was the day the crayons quit, the day they came home, and they even celebrated Christmas. Now the crayons want to make a craft. You’re invited to the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown on Tuesday, March 8, at 4 p.m.; March 19 at 9 a.m. at Galvez; all day on March 21 at Donaldsonville; and Thursday, March 24 at 6 p.m. at Gonzales to celebrate all things colorful with a fun and easy cardboard tube crayon craft where children will build a crayon pal.
This activity is designed for children 3-8.
Mattress sale at EA
Need a new mattress? You might want to check out East Ascension's annual mattress sale set from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20 at the school. This fundraiser turns the school's gym into a mattress showroom, offering lots of options. EA has earned over $200,000 within this program over the past years.
March Into Art
Students in Ascension and surrounding parishes are invited to participate in the River Region Art Association's March Into Art community student exhibit. Students ages 6-18 years of age are eligible to participate. The annual event is a chance for students to compete in their age group and media categories. Media categories are painting, drawing, sculpture, 3-D art and digital art. The take in for art is from noon to 4 p.m. March 18 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 19 at the association's Gonzales gallery. It costs $2 per entry to exhibit. The student artwork will be on exhibit from the judging March 19 to April 12. For information, call the gallery at (225) 844-8496 and leave a message.