Thirty — six volunteer firefighters from Galvez-Lake, St. Amant and Fifth Ward departments came together July 25 to update skills needed in responding to working vehicle fires.
Chief Officer James E. LeBlanc said the training took place at the main fire station in the Galvez community.
Along with hands-on fire training, local volunteer firefighters were trained on how to approach a vehicle fire, including accounting for terrain and wind conditions, dealing with oil leaks and explosions from tires or bumpers, said lead training instructor Capt. Ryan Beaumont.
The volunteer firefighters were refreshed on basic skills, including hose handling, nozzle operation, search and rescue and self-contained breathing apparatus, Beaumont said.
“We encourage our volunteer fire departments here in Ascension Parish to train together, and this is ideal,” Chief Officer Bo James said. "This was a huge group and these volunteer firefighters from three different departments, and they communicated well between each other."
"The training tonight is what we have been working on for years here in Ascension Parish — our volunteer firefighters working together," LeBlanc said.
The volunteers worked in teams, with fire line officers guiding them, as they approached blazing vehicles and put the fire out, LeBlanc said. They were then instructed on how to circle a burning vehicle, safely open doors and the hood, all while maintaining control over the fire hose, the nozzle and the use of foam.