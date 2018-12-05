Members of the Dutchtown High School 4-H Club make a donation to the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department to help rebuild its main fire station on Stringer Bridge Road, which got more than 4 feet of water in the August 2016 flood. In the front row, from left, are volunteer firefighter Taylor Savoy, 4-H adviser Lindsay Seely, 4-H President Madison Punch and Fire Chief James E. LeBlanc; third row, Keegan Carmouche, Emily Capone and Christy Williams; and third row, Victoria Buckland, Ben Braud, Kaleb Carter, Abby Lobell and Kallie deVeer.