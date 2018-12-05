The Dutchtown High School 4-H Club recently made a donation to the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department to help rebuild its main fire station on Stringer Bridge Road, which got more than 4 feet of water in the August 2016 flood.
Dutchtown High School and its staff and families have been supportive of St. Amant since the flood, Fire Chief James E. LeBlanc said. Lindsay Seeley is adviser to the Dutchtown 4-H Club.
In 2016, "our hearts were completely shattered, but our faith remained strong," LeBlanc said. "Here 27 months later, to see our rival school across Airline still doing what they can to get us back in our new station, again reminds us all of why we live and raise our children and grandchildren in such a wonderful and dedicated parish."