GONZALES — The city's Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday rejected a local couple's request for a special-use permit to turn a home in the Kennedy Heights subdivision into transitional housing for veterans, after more than 50 subdivision residents showed up to oppose the request.

Pamela and Ronald Keys had sought the permit for 2118 S. John Avenue.

Donna Stewart, who lives on South John Avenue, said, "While we applaud the Keys' efforts, we have legitimate concerns on how this would affect the neighborhood.

"Kennedy Heights is a subdivision for single-family homes. A group home doesn't fit that," she said.

Resident Harold Irvin told commissioners, "I'm a Vietnam veteran and I applaud what she's trying to do, but a residential area is just not the place for that."

After several of the residents spoke in opposition to the request, Pamela Keys said she would look for another location for the veterans' transitional housing.

The four members present then voted unanimously against the request. One member was absent.

In another matter Monday, the Commission passed through a matter marking the city's first steps toward construction of a basketball gym on South Darla Avenue.

The city is in the due diligence phase of the process of buying four acres from the Word of Faith Outreach Ministries for the gym, said Scot Byrd, the city's chief administrative officer.

Byrd said after the meeting the city hopes to close on the $160,000 purchase of the property in the next few weeks.

In the city's budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which begins in June, the city expects to have money for clearing the ground, as well as design and engineering work, Byrd said.

The city hopes to build the gym, estimated to be a $2 million to $3 million project, in fiscal year 2020-21 and is researching the possibility of securing a federal grant, Byrd said.