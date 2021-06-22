Jude C. Blouin, a 2021 Parkview Baptist School graduate, will attend Tulane University with the help of a Louisiana Legislative Scholarship he received after a nomination by Rep. Kathy Edmonston, House District 88, of Gonzales.
Blouin and his family live in District 88.
“He is an outstanding student both academically and athletically with participation in volunteer service and extracurricular activities, including four years of service with the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center,” Edmonston said in a news release.
Blouin received several honors and awards, including Academic All-State for Boys Basketball and is a member and group leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was selected to represent his school in the subject of physics for the National Alliance of Christian Schools, advanced math honors and recognized for outstanding achievement in U.S. and world history, math, chemistry, Spanish II and world geography.
The scholarship program allows legislators to nominate a candidate and universities determine eligibility.
Nominated to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum with promise and interest in the field of engineering and to represent Parkview Baptist and the state at the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, Blouin plans to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering in the fall at Tulane. He was admitted as part of the early action admission process.
Jude says, “I thrive to be an engineer that shapes the future, while actively benefiting the lives and health of others,” Blouin said.
Blouin served as a page in the Louisiana House of Representatives during the 2021 legislative session.
The Legislative Scholarship is for Louisiana students and covers the cost of tuition for one year. The value for the 2020-21 school year is $54,766. However, the value of the scholarship changes with tuition each year.
The Legislative Scholarship is funded by Tulane University. However, the scholarship is named the Legislative Scholarship because Tulane gives each Louisiana state senator and representative one scholarship each year that they may award to a student who meets all of criteria set by the university. Given that the nominated student meets the criteria below, the Office of Undergraduate Admission will subsequently approve the nomination. Although the Office of Undergraduate Admission must ultimately approve the nomination, each legislator nominates a student based on their own judgment, according to the scholarship's website.