Learn about creating fall vegetable gardens for small spaces
Learn how to grow a bountiful small fall vegetable garden in small spaces. Explore types of small gardens, including container and edibles in the landscape, with Janis Poche, Advance Master Gardener. Discover types of space-saving vegetables that produce plenty without taking up space.
The Fall Vegetable Gardens for Small Spaces workshop is set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Ascension Parish Library in Galvez. This educational gardening workshop is brought to you by Ascension Parish Library and the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association under the direction of the LSU AgCenter.
Registration is required and space is limited. Call (225) 622-3339 to register or for more information. Masks may be required according to current mandates.
Poster exhibition remembers Sept. 11, 2001
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Ascension Parish Library is hosting an educational poster exhibition, curated by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, that presents the events of that fateful day, the immediate aftermath of the attacks, the nine-month recovery period and the ongoing repercussions in order to give visitors a deeper understanding of this key moment in modern American history.
Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and artifact imagery from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s permanent collection. To view this exhibition and learn more about the history of 9/11, visit Ascension Parish Library’s Gonzales, Dutchtown or Galvez locations during regular operating hours throughout the September. Masks may be required according to current mandates.
The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is the country’s principal institution concerned with exploring 9/11, documenting its impact, and examining its continuing significance. This poster exhibition has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom. For more information about the exhibition, visit 911memorial.org.
Verify before heading out
As COVID-19 cases rise in our area, many events are being canceled or moved to a virtual program.
We're listing planned events, but be aware that anything could get canceled. Call or visit websites to verify the event will be held.
COVID-19 shots available at Health Unit
The staff at the Ascension Parish Health Unit reminds residents they can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the health unit.
The Moderna vaccine is available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd., in Gonzales. Appointments are available by calling (225) 450-1425.
For information, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.
TOPS Club meets
Take off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.
Drop off recycling
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. Operating hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.