Gonzales' 30th annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast returned Nov. 13 to the Gonzales Civic Center for the first time since the 2016 flood extensively damaged the building.
The program included music from the St. Mark Catholic Church Choir, breakfast served by local Rotarians, a color guard flag presentation by law enforcement and firefighters, and a talk by State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves.
The theme of the program was "Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God" — Matthew 5:9.
Reeves said the Bible verse has been a part of his life throughout his career in public safety and law enforcement. Reeves said he's worked with dedicated public safety experts that deserved respect. Unfortunately, he said respect for law enforcement is low.
Reeves said he does not call the people he oversees employees but his children. He said he works to ensure "my children are successful and safe."
Reeves, who has three children in law enforcement worries "about all my children daily."
Prayer is the most powerful tool in law enforcement and public safety, Reeves said.
The men and women in law enforcement "are truly children of God," Reeves said.
Mayor Barney Arceneaux thanked the prayer breakfast committee, headed by Lisa Babin.