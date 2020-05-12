At the May 5 Unified Command Group teleconference of all Ascension Parish leaders, Parish President Clint Cointment announced the appointment of Rachael Wilkinson as the director of the parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Wilkinson has been with OHSEP in various capacities since 2008, and was named assistant director in 2013. She has been serving as acting director since August 2019. She has a bachelor’s degree from Nicholls State University.
She graduated from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Command College in 2011, received management certification from the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Association, and has been repeatedly recognized for her management of numerous emergency situations.
“Rachael and her team have been the mainstay to my administration in dealing with this COVID-19 emergency," Cointment said. "From coordinating the Unified Command Group calls, to staying in constant contact with our local and state agencies, Rachel has led the way for our parish to get detailed information and questions answered.”
Cointment said Wilkinson also spearheaded obtaining the reusable masks that were donated by the Hanes company and coordinated with local agencies to get them distributed to residents. She also successfully, in under a week, was able to open the Ascension Parish COVID-19 testing site in Donaldsonville.