On Sept. 30, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to Louisiana boards and commissions, including two Prairieville residents.
Nicholas J. Latino has been appointed to the Louisiana Board of Drug and Device Distributors. Latino is operations director for Medline Industries.
He is a licensed distributor nominated by Louisiana Association of Wholesale Drug Distributors.
The Louisiana Board of Drug and Device Distributors issues licenses for and regulates the distribution of legend drugs and legend devices by distributors within and into Louisiana in order to safeguard life and health and to promote the public welfare.
Dr. Cynthia A. Voelker, has been reappointed to the Advisory Council on Early Childhood Care and Education. Voelker is certified in neonatal-perinatal medicine. She will serve the board as a neonatologist.
The Early Childhood Care and Education Commission's mission is to study the availability, quality and the cost of early childhood care and education throughout Louisiana.