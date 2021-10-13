A car that ran into some utility poles Wednesday knocked out internet access for people across East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes, a Cox Communications spokesperson said.
Around 4:30 p.m., the car struck several utility poles in Prairieville.
Cox fiber cables had to be cut to clear the roadway, the utility company said, resulting in "major outages" for customers in Prairieville and Gonzales.
The internet outages are just a few weeks removed from widespread internet and power loss due to Hurricane Ida.
Cox crews are still working to restore connection to those areas, the utility company said shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.