U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., toured the medical assistant certification center at St. Amant High School and visited with AP civics students Aug. 29. He was joined by Ascension Parish Superintendent David Alexander and St. Amant High School Principal Beth Templet.
Cassidy, a doctor who previously worked in Louisiana’s charity hospital system, toured the medical assistant center. This center trains students to become certified medical assistants, which boosts their chances of employment immediately after graduation. The center also builds the foundation for students to pursue careers in the medical field.
“I was impressed by these students’ ambition and care in their work,” Cassidy said. “They have bright futures in the medical profession.”
Cassidy answered students’ questions about immigration, policing and how to become a senator.
“These students were engaged in the issues we face in our state and nation. Our communities need leaders. I’m confident these students will fill that role in the future,” said Cassidy.
Alexander presented Cassidy with a hand-painted boot in recognition of his efforts in Washington to help Ascension Parish schools recover from the 2016 flooding.