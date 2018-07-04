Pelican State Credit Union has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to member Haley Hill, a recent graduate of Dutchtown High School.
She is one of 13 college-bound students to receive Pelican scholarships this year. Recipients are chosen from applications based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, leadership, community service and letters of recommendation.
During her time at Dutchtown High, Haley belonged to Science Club, Beta Club, Student Council, volleyball team and Mentor Program and served as National Honor Society secretary. She also served as youth food outreach coordinator for the Mission Outreach Program, which provides food to elderly and low-income families in Iberville Parish.
“This is what we are all about — making an impact in our communities by investing in individuals. These students are the future leaders of their communities, and we are more than the credit union they will come home to. We are here to support them as their financial family for life,” Pelican CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad said.