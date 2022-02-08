Health Unit sets pop-up vaccination clinic
COVID-19 vaccines will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Gonzales Health Unit thanks to a partnership with Albertsons.
Vaccinations will be available for ages 5 and up at the health unit, 1024 SE Ascension Complex Blvd.
For information, call (225) 644-4582.
February Ascension GOP Roundtable set
Rep. Richard Nelson, Louisiana House District 89, will discuss the elimination of the corporate and personal income tax, the franchise tax and the inventory tax at the Feb. 17 Ascension GOP Roundtable.
The Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women, is set for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
Nelson earned a degree in biological engineering from LSU before attending LSU Law School. He was selected for the Foreign Service of the U.S. Department of State and moved to Washington after graduation.
As a security engineering officer and a diplomat, Nelson was responsible for protecting embassies overseas from terrorism and espionage.
At his first post in Frankfort, Germany, he worked across Europe but also volunteered to lead projects in war-torn countries in the Middle East. His next two-year assignment was to the Former Soviet Republic of Georgia. After returning to Washington, D.C., Nelson managing security projects in Afghanistan, Iraq and Pakistan. For his work, he was named Engineer of the Year.
Just months before his next overseas assignment, Nelson had the opportunity to move his family home to Mandeville. In 2019, he was elected to represent District 89 in the Louisiana Legislature. In the 2021 Legislative Session, Nelson authored a bill that eliminates the corporate and personal income tax, the franchise tax, and the inventory tax. The bill passed out of committee with bipartisan support.
The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Cost for the lunch is $25. Advance payment can be made at paypal.Hme/ARW225. Reservations are requested. RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or email: ARWrUS@aol.com.
One Last Stroll
East Ascension is planning One Last Stroll to give alumni and area residents to walk the halls of the Gonzales campus before the main building is destroyed to make room for a new structure.
Everyone is invited to the March 12 day-long event, which starts at 10 a.m. and will feature tour of the schools, photos station, T-Shirt Sale, food, video booth and meet-and-greets with faculty. Visitors can also donate for a chance to jump in the pond across the street from the school, recreating the annual pond jump senior tradition.
At 4:30 p.m., a walking parade is planned to the baseball field, where their will be a game where the players will wear throwback jerseys.
For more information, call the school at (225) 391-6100 visit its Facebook page.
Ascension ICON singing contest auditions set
Young singers are invited to audition for the 2022 Ascension ICON Singing Competition, a fundraiser for the Ascension Fund.
Auditions are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 4 at the DeFrances Academy of Dance Studio in Prairieville.
This 10th annual singing competition is open to students in an Ascension Parish school, public or private, between the sixth and 12th grades. Applications for auditions can be downloaded from the website at www.ascensionicon.com and submitted by March 1 to The Ascension Fund, P.O. Box 1420, Gonzales, LA 70707 or by email to info@ascensionfund.com.
Ascension ICON is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Ascension Fund, which provided its first teacher grants in 1992 and has since given more than 1,400 grants representing over $1.6 million in awards to area public schools and teachers.
For information, contact Jennifer deFrances at (225) 290-3322.
Team of Dream baseball registration underway
Registration for Team of Dreams Ascension is open. The all-abilities baseball league serves the youth and young adults of Ascension parish and surrounding areas. This league is for people who use wheelchairs or have physical or intellectual disabilities.
To register or volunteer, contact Lance Kohan at (225) 354-6243 or email lance@gonzalesla.com or visit go.teamsnap.com/forms/299847.