Dancing for a Cause
Local community leaders will trade in their work attire for feathers, ruffles, glitter and dance shoes Saturday for the annual Dancing for a Cause fundraiser.
The event, set for 7 p.m. at the 4-H Building at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, raises money for the Arc of East Ascension.
For tickets, call (225) 621-2005)
Heir property
Homes passed down through generations without legal paperwork can become a tricky situation in the event of a natural disaster. A seminar at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ascension Parish Library’s Gonzales Branch will teach how to provide proof of ownership for an inherited or donated home.
The speakers are Laura Tuggle, executive director of Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, and Christy Kane, executive director of Louisiana Appleseed, which offers services at no charge.
Library fun
Ascension Parish Library's summer reading programs offer a variety of events for youths of all ages.
THE BOOKMARK LADY: Nan Riffe shows how to create optical illusions; 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Galvez. For all ages.
MUSICAL MAYHEM: Listen to favorite movie music and play along on a variety of instruments during an end-of-summer party: 2:30 p.m. July 20, Galvez. For preschool ages, but all ages are welcome.
OLD SCHOOL FUN: Create an optical illusion toy called a thaumatrope and do the tissue dance; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Galvez. For children entering kindergarten to second grade.
ROCK PLAY: Stack, count, sort, make a path, design a funny face or tell a story with rocks; 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Gonzales. For children entering kindergarten to second grade.
ROCKING WITH SOUND: See how sound moves, play instruments and make two instruments to take home; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dutchtown. For children entering kindergarten to second grade.
CAMPFIRE FUN AND GAMES: Sing around a campfire, identify animal tracks, make crafts and play nature-related games; 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Donaldsonville. For children entering kindergarten to second grade.
ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS: Listen to a funny story, then compete in a rock, paper, scissors tournament; 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dutchtown. For children entering grades two to five.
DOMINO ROCKS: Play dominoes with classic tiles and make dominoes from items like rocks and markers; 6:30 p.m. July 19, Dutchtown. For children entering grades two to five.
MAD SCIENTIST: Build a ramp walker and an egg carton helicopter; 10:30 a.m. July 20, Donaldsonville. For children entering grades two to five.
GUITAR HERO: Rock out with the popular guitar video game; 3:30 p.m. July 20, Gonzales. For tweens entering grades four to eight.
AS YOU WISH: Watch “The Princess Bride” before showing off sword-fighting skills, enjoying refreshments and more; 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Galvez. For teens entering grades six to 12.
MEAL IN A MUG: Make a pizza in a mug and take home some mug recipes: 10 a.m. July 20, Gonzales. For teens entering grades six to 12.
GLAM ROCK PARTY: An end-of-summer party with rock star moves, glam rock makeup tips and dressing as a favorite rock icon; 4 p.m. July 20, Dutchtown. For teens entering grades six to 12.
Community health
St. Elizabeth Hospital’s community health series topic at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday is “Managing Cholesterol — Balancing Lifestyles and Medications.”
The presenters are Dr. Robert St. Amant, a lipidologist with St. Elizabeth, and Chef Sally from Rouses Market. The hourlong session, held on the second-floor mezzanine of the Rouses at Airline and Duplessis in Gonzales, covers managing cholesterol through a healthy lifestyle, including medication and diet.
To register, call the Rouses concierge desk at (225) 673-4255 or St. Elizabeth at (225) 621-2906.
Pop-up fair
Browse unique farmhouse vintage and antique furnishings and home décor during The Gilded Sparrow’s Farmhouse Pop-Up Fair at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
First shop of the fair is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 19 and includes two complimentary cocktails and appetizers. It’s part of the $35 three-day pass, available at bit.ly/2KI4sUu. General admission is $12 per day, available at the door, with hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 21. Two-day passes are $15.
For information, visit bit.ly/2NAzxHv.