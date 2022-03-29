Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed March as Disabilities Awareness Month at the March 17 Parish Council meeting.
According to the proclamation, the Arc of East Ascension, a nonprofit organization, provides services and support to help people of all ages with developmental and intellectual disabilities and special needs to attain their full potential, a news release said.
It is affiliated with the national Arc, an organization with more than 140,000 members in more than 850 states and local chapters. They work to see that every person and family affected by intellectual and developmental disabilities have access to information, advocacy and skills they need to participate as active members of their community, the release said.
The overall mission of The Arc is to ensure that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families are valued, respected and included in all communities; they direct their own lives and can choose services and support from many available sources; and are empowered through nonprofit advocacy.