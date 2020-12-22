Top Returning Players:
Junior Troy Cole: 15.8 points per game and 7 rebounds per game
Junior Demarco Harry 16.9 points per game and 3 rebounds per game
Junior J’Mond Tapp 9.9 points per fame, 8.8 rebounds per game and 3 blocks per game
Ascension Catholic had 18 wins last season and return several key pieces for the 2020-21 season.
The Bulldogs lost to power Country Day in the regional round of the playoffs. A solid nucleus of juniors return for the Bulldogs with Troy Cole, Demarco Harry and J’Mond Tapp.
“Our top three scorers return from last season with Troy, Demarco and J’mond; we lost valuable players in Demarco Harry and Eric Simon, they were leaders, so we need to have someone step up in that role,” said coach Kylon Green.
That leadership role should be filled by senior Gage Breaux, the guard/forward will be counted on this season along with fellow senior, Jackson Bourgeois. Newcomers to watch include sophomores Khai Prean, Calvin Delone Jr and Gavin Richardson. Prean will move into a starting role and is very athletic and can jump. Delone will get some occasional starts depending on the opponent and provide a defensive spark and quickness. Richardson steps up to the varsity, he is a smart player that can score when needed, his ability to play defense and distribute the ball will be key.
Eighth grader Jamiris Breaux, who stands 6-2, will have an opportunity to play early and provide rebounding.
The Bulldogs have strengthened the schedule with games against higher classification teams. “Our schedule should get us prepared to compete, this schedule is very tough, no easy nights,” Green said.
The Bulldogs will compete in a strong district again this season. “Our goal is to win a district title and compete for a state title in one of the most competitive brackets (D4) in the state,” Green said.
The Bulldogs will face White Castle, East Iberville, Ascension Christian and St. John in District 7-1A. “Our district will be fun as always which includes playoff mainstays East Iberville and White Castle, plus rivals, Ascension Christian and St. John, they all return good players, including some youth that are talented, we will have to be ready each night,” Green said.
The success of the Bulldogs will depend on how the team has grown since last season. Harry, a second team all-district selection, must continue to improve on defense to go along with smart shot selection. Cole, a first team all-district selection, has grown to nearly 6-4 and can score inside and out, he must grow into a disciplined leader this season. Tapp, the district MVP on defense, has the ability to take over a game inside, he will need to stay out of foul trouble and increase his already strong rebounding numbers this season.
Playing basketball in unprecedented times will make the season interesting for sure, the teams that stay healthy will be most successful. “We know all of the teams we play will be well coached and disciplined, we must be as well, teams will be ready to compete, looking forward to coaching this group, time to go to work,” said Green.