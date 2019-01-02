Donaldsonville Tigers hoops off to strong start
The Donaldsonville Tigers boys basketball team has jumped out to a 9-5 record with several wins over upper classification teams.
“We have responded well to our tough predistrict schedule; this will help us in district and beyond," said coach Lionel Gilbert.
Gilbert, in his fifth season as the head coach, has a senior-led team, which includes Chattanooga State Junior College signee Everette Wilson (6-foot-7). “Wilson is averaging about 17 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks per game, he has played well for us,” Gilbert said.
Other leaders for the Tigers are seniors Terrell Brown and Corey Brooks. “Brown averages 14 points and 6 rebounds but his ability to get in the passing lane has been crucial to us; Brooks has averaged 10 points and 5 assists, he is a floor leader," Gilbert said.
Rounding out the starting lineup are juniors Terrell North and Clenard Mollere. “North is our point guard and runs our offense, while Mollere is our best on ball defender, he guards the best perimeter player for our opponents,” the coach said.
Newcomers include sophomores Quintaz Dabney and Kavon Foster along with freshman D’Andre Johnson.
The Tigers have played with plenty energy on the defensive end due to the players buying in to the system. “We have guarded well, and that leads to rebounding and getting out in transition," Gilbert said.
The Tigers know they must improve in certain areas to better their quarterfinal run from last year. “We must continue to improve in our half-court offense, cut down on careless turnovers and improve our free throw percentages,” he said.
Wins over 5A schools like Sulphur, Hahnville and Brother Martin will help the power rating of the Tigers and prepare them for district 10-3A.
“Our district is strong with Lusher, St James (rival), St Charles and DeLaSalle (defending district champs), we must be ready every night in district,” the coach said.
The strong start has provided optimism for the Tigers but they know it’s a long season. “We must build off of our strong start and play smart as we start district and prepare for the playoffs,” said coach Gilbert.
Something tells me this Tiger team will be around in early March. Stay tuned.
Ascension Parish All-Metro volleyball selections
Divisions I and II
Zoe Wooten: Dutchtown High, Outstanding Player
Truli Joseph: East Ascension
Diamond Jones: East Ascension
Gracie Duplechein: St. Amant
Kirsten Savoy: St. Amant
India Bennett: Dutchtown
Honorable mention
Megan Benoit: St. Amant
Lauren Launey: Dutchtown
Londyn Brown: East Ascension
Coach of the Year: Patrick Ricks, Dutchtown
Division III, IV, V
Catherine Rome: Ascension Catholic
Ascension Parish All-Metro football selections
Classes 5A and 4A
Defensive Line: Deshon Hall, East Ascension
Linebacker: Aaron Delaune, St. Amant
Offensive Line: Falepule Alo, East Ascension
Athlete: K.J. Franklin St. Amant
Coach of the Year: Darnell Lee, East Ascension
Classes 3A and Below
Linebacker: Andrew Landry, Ascension Catholic
Offensive: Line Nicholas Hilliard, Ascension Catholic
Kicker: Rodney Blanchard, Ascension Catholic
Athlete: Jai Williams, Ascension Catholic