Vacation Bible school comes to Gonzales
First United Methodist Church in Gonzales is hosting vacation Bible school June 23-27 at the church, 224 W. Constitution St.
The program is for preschool children ages 3 to 5 and elementary students from kindergarten to fifth grade.
The fee is $10 for one child and $5 for each additional child in a household.
Library’s adult literacy program awarded Dollar General Grant
The Ascension Parish Library was awarded $1,000 by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support its English as Second Language program.
The funds will support the library’s efforts to help the many Ascension Parish residents for whom English is a second language.
The Ascension Parish Library’s ESL program provides free tutoring to adults who wish to improve their English reading, writing and speaking skills. The ESL program is accepting students. Individuals interested in participating as a learner or volunteer literacy tutor can call the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales at (225) 647-3955 for more information.
Calling artists
In the heat of the summer, the members of the area art community celebrate with a “Red Hot Night.” A tribute to heat and the colors of red, yellow and orange and the subjects of anything hot.
The River Region Art Association invites area residents to participate in this exhibition and celebration on July 13. The event will begin with music and sing-a-longs, food and drink and a wine tasting. An art “scavenger hunt” will be a featured activity, as well as our unique collection of door prizes for attendees. A “Best of Show” award will be presented to the artist whose entry gets the most votes in our “People’s Choice” voting.
All interested artists are invited to bring their entry or entries to the River Region Art Association June 29, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and June 30, noon to 4 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, adults only. Paintings will be on view for the week after take-in until the celebration on July 13. The Depot Art Gallery is located at E. Ascension St, Suite C, Gonzales.
For information, visit riverregionartassociation.org.