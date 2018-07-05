The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail from June 21-28:
June 21
McMorris, Brent: 28, address unavailable, felony theft.
Keating III, Glen: 20, 43303 La. 621, Gonzales, parking in handicapped parking space, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Dispensire, Daryl: 55, 13128 Bluffton Ave., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bernard, Levi: 34, 38435 Brown Road, Prairieville, stalking, home invasion, false imprisonment/offender armed with dangerous weapon, simple criminal damage to property, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Odom, Lacy Loutishia: 31, 24380 Bryan St., Denham Springs, failure to appear in court.
Anderman, Ashley Crain: 32, 10450 Ingram Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
June 22
Allen, Gilbert J.: 45, 127 Belle Terre Drive, Donaldsonville, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Gant, Jaal Lyntrell: 28, 2147 Freddie Butler Road, Lutcher, failure to appear in court.
Villenurve III, Earl Joseph: 28, 13173 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Modica, Ryan: 25, 122 Paula Drive, LaPlace, parole violation.
Davis, Tamarcus Demoine: 38, 745 S. 17th St., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Burbank, Darrius: 30, 7127 Moran Road, Gonzales, three counts failure to appear in court.
Doucet, Anthony Brock : 18, 44084 La. 42, Prairieville, bond revocation, simple criminal damage to property.
Campbell, Daniel Joseph: 51, 42116 Bea Lane, Gonzales, two counts fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bennett, John: 27, complete address unavailable, St. Landry St., Gonzales, two counts failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bonesteel, James Kyle: 21, 1909 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery.
June 23
Gutierrez, Rivera Javier: 24, 2228 S. Burnside Ave., 245, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer.
Buezo, Osman: 29, 16007 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, no motor vehicle insurance, owner to secure registration, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, resisting a police officer with force or violence, flight from an officer/aggravated, reckless operation, speeding.
Anderson, Clarence: 26, 12033 Roddy Road, Gonzales, driver must be licensed, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Brignac, Darian M.: 48, 12816 Old Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, false certificates, security required, violations of registration provisions/switched license plate, operating while intoxicated.
Jones, Anthony: 37, 1007 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders.
Joshua, Rondell Levi: 35, 506 Charles St., Donaldsonville, aggravated battery.
Jones, Al K.: 52, 5952 N. Oak Drive, Marrero, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, operating while intoxicated.
Bezard, Justin: 37, 41316 La. 933, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Nicholas, Lucas: 37, 1501 Tony St., 13, Donaldsonville, vagrancy/begs or solicits.
Lightfoot, Dre Dante: 22, 915 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, resisting an officer, failure to appear in court.
Fernandez, Jalasia: 22, 1224 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, four counts failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gremillion, Larry James: 61, 38126 Stanley St., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Ducote, Candace A.: 34, 45200 Kid Bourgeois Road, St. Amant, three counts failure to appear in court.
June 24
LeBlanc, Chad Jude: 44, 39174 Superior Wood, Gonzales, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Crawford, Charles: 33, 9093 La. 941, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Padilla-Polanco, Enil Roberto: 30, 10465 Darryl Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Dumas, Shannon Terrell: 40, 8537 Kingview St., St. James, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Salgado, Juan Daniel: 20, 636 W. Toby St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Tanner, Nicholous A.: 38, 251 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville, felony theft of a motor vehicle, two counts fugitive other state/jurisdiction, monetary instrument abuse, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a movable, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Green, Dontre' T.: 26, 104 Oakridge Ave., Donaldsonville, two counts failure to appear in court.
Halker, Sarah Lynn: 20, 43256 W. Pond Drive, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Jones, Tom David: 48, 41132 Dean St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Cheong, Corey Orlando: 25, 14119 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales, two counts failure to appear in court, felony theft, simple battery.
Stevens, Richard Holt: 36, 16525 Orchard Way Drive, Prairieville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
June 25
Bernard, Florence Ionie: 60, 1510 S. Stacy Ave., Gonzales, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Vasquez, India: 30, 8340 N.E. Broadway, 305, Portland, Oregon, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Sterling, James: 25, 1120 S. Lexington, Gonzales, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Rossi, Eden Danielle: 29, 12325 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Lortie, Yvette: 26, 13132 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales, extortion.
Flechas, Madeleine C.: 22, 968 Bromley Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Halker, Sarah Lynn: 20, 43256 W. Pond Drive, Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
June 26
Parks, Cleveland Thomas: 37, 1507 S. Lynne Ave., Gonzales, violations of protective orders, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation, domestic abuse battery.
North, Tyrone: 41, 406 Chetimatches, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Hebert, Ashley: 30, 1735 Saul Ave., Zachary, domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery.
Richardson, Frederick Levell: 23, 520 Ashlawn St., Houma, two counts failure to appear in court.
Abadie, Justin: 34, 288 Crestview Ave., Baton Rouge, forgery.
Joseph, Dana: 35, 18108 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, issuing worthless checks, failure to appear in court, two counts fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gray, Juan: 42, 43083 Weber City Road, 5, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Welborn, Kelli Ann: 27, 18349 Autumn Run Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, reckless operation.
Anderson, Benjamin: 33, 17040 McConnell Road, Prairieville, two counts fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court.
Jones, Rickel: 43, 12013 Roddy Road, 3, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, no motor vehicle insurance, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, stop signs and yield signs, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Guillot, Rustin Felix: 27, 355 Hood St., Donaldsonville, simple burglary/vehicle.
Stewart, Angela: 51, 5685 Morris St., Carville, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
June 27
Major, Joseph: 45, 16098 Bluff Road, Prairieville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating while intoxicated.
Bassett, Dominique S.: 27, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., 10, Gonzales, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, resisting an officer.
Chatman, Mitchell Triemaine: 35, 608 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition.
Farmer, Lillian: 48, 40320 Creekway Cove Court, Gonzales, careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated/child endangerment law.
Barbee, Travell J.: 32, 70290 W. Toby St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Schexnayder, Kristy Dykes: 35, 920 Tony St., B, Gonzales, two counts failure to appear in court.
Hamedella, Kimi Kasdiseyhu: 25, 2754 Monroe St., Baton Rouge, aggravated battery.
Jackson, Acklin: 58, 112 N. Roscoe St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Lane, Jarvis Jerell: 32, 112 N. Roscoe St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Glover, Michael: 55, 11314 W. Main St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Dixon, Kameron Taylor: 27, 15159 John West Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
June 28
Scott, Shaquiel O.: 25, 2228 S. Burnside Ave., 253, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Scott, Adereous Devone: 26, 2228 S. Burnside Ave., 253, Gonzales, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, temporary registration plates issued by dealers, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, improper display of temporary license plate, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Bateman, Stephen: 47, 13398 Oreal Layne Road, Gonzales, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Badeaux Jr., Leon Leonard: 35, 10486 Stringer Bridge Road, 4, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, speeding, operating while intoxicated, failure to appear in court.