GONZALES — The Ascension Parish School Board is considering awarding prearranged contracts with vendors who could begin providing remediation and restoration services immediately, in the event of a natural disaster like the flood of 2016.
It would mean the school district would have contractors to turn to without delay, in the wake of any catastrophic event, Chad Lynch, director of planning and construction, told members of the board's strategic planning committee on Tuesday.
The school district would advertise requests for proposals for two "pre-positioned" contracts, one for remediation and the other for restoration and recovery work, Lynch said.
The School Board will vote on the issue at its next meeting, on Feb. 26.
Also on Tuesday, School Board members honored East Ascension High Athletic Director Darnell Lee, who was named Coach of the Year for District 5A by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
Lee thanked his wife, the school, board members and administrators for their support in his role at the school.
Many of the student athletes Lee coaches were in the audience.
"This is a team award," he told them. "Thank you, guys, for believing in me."