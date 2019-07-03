Among the 2019 graduates of Leadership Ascension are, front row from left, Lauren Castine, Erica Page, Chabry Marks, Allison Ruffing, Bridget Marino, Kriste Rigby, Lynette Erlandson, Linda Molaison, Michelle Helfrich and Carrie LeBlanc; and second row, facilitator Liz Laurent, Jonathan Woolley, Joseph Gaudin, Gary Barbour, Chris Fontenot, Anthony Henderson, Jeremy Molley, Rick Jones, Bradley Ward, Rusievelt Vessel Jr., Glen Knight Jr., Byron McCaughey, Chris Haftek and Barker Dirmann.