Captains Eric Hughes and Jake Blanchard of the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department recently conducted a four-hour vehicle-rescue extrication course for 30 St. Amant volunteer firefighters.
Extrication skills are often called upon in response to automobile accidents, when victims trapped inside the damaged vehicles may be seriously injured, a news release said. In 2018, the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department responded to more than 180 motor vehicle accidents, Chief Officer James E. LeBlanc said.
The course culminated in a “colossal collision” scenario where groups of 8 to 10 students tackled an unusually challenging scene. St. Amant volunteer firefighters train regularly to ensure they’re proficient in the variety of accidents we face, LeBlanc said. "Whether that’s stabilizing a vehicle on its side, popping a door or rolling a dash, St. Amant members take pride in working quickly and professionally."