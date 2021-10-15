Two contractors were "potentially exposed" to a substance at the BASF plant in Geismar Friday while working outdoors and were treated at the chemical plant by first responders, then transported to the hospital for further treatment, a plant spokesman said.
Jolen Stein, director of human relations and communications, described the substance as inert, one that is not reactive with other chemicals.
BASF is investigating the incident, Stein said.
The two contractors were doing maintenance work at about 11:30 a.m. Friday, outside one of the production areas, when they were reportedly exposed to the substance.
There was no offsite impact or additional exposure outside, Stein said.