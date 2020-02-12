The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Jan. 23-30:
Jan. 23
Messer, Jason P.: 39, 705 E. Sanders St., Apt A, Gonzales, bond revocation, stalking.
Davis, Quincy Jarrell: 34, 602 N. Brown Ave., Gonzales, video voyeurism.
Fontenot, April A.: 48, 12397 Palmer Road, Gonzales, probation violation.
Scott, Earnest: 68, 318 Barcelona Drive, Donaldsonville, surety, failure to appear in court.
Cooper, Robert: 29, 14140 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.
Owens, Robert Clay: 55, 2417 Williams Road, Amite, felony theft.
McGee, Rochelle: 40, 580 W. Main St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Wise, Clifford Joseph: 39, 1305 E. Bayou Road, Donaldsonville, bond revocation, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery.
Brown, Daryl Javin: 23, 37313 La. 74, Geismar, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Olney, Alta Lynn: 35, 41356 Cemetary Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, failure to appear in court.
Bourgeois, Michael C.: 38, 38173 Hidden Point Ave., Geismar, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism.
Jan. 24
Stewart, Harold Taij: 19, 1885 Besson Lane, Sunshine, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Pullins, Isaiah: 21, 13477 Orleans Drive, Gonzales, fraudulent firearm and ammunition purchase.
Dennis, Andre Antoine: 20, 8340 Pecan St., St. James, illegal possession of stolen firearms, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Bourg, Ryan Jacob: 35, 38169 Duplessis Road, Prairieville, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Albert, Travis R.: 39, 37334 Tilburg Pass, Geismar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Davis, Dorien: 21, 3236 Harris Lane, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property.
Hernandez, Janie Lizzette: 21, 704 W. Toby St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Rives, Zoe: 20, 2149 Cypress St., Morgan City, failure to appear in court.
Herbert, Adrenee Braion: 21, 121 S. Mulberry, Gramercy, misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 25
Robichaux, Danny Peter: 43, 16499 Keystone Blvd., Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, expired motor vehicle insurance, proper equipment required on vehicles/unsafe vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Kavanaugh, Jacob: 25, 202 E. Fifth St., Reserve, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, traffic-control signals, operating while intoxicated.
Montet, Charles: 32, 8306 Brittany Road, Sorrento, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Bailey, Zacchaeus T.: 21, 426 W. Sycamore St., Gonzales, bond revocation, four counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer.
Dinino, Gene Paul: 34, 218 Third St., Donaldsonville, state probation violation, aggravated assault.
Stabile, Michael: 27, 18153 Wood Haven Drive, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Jessup, Jennifer Lynne: 38, 13538 Bayou Grand South Blvd., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Cox, Gary Micheal: 25, 1120 Creole St., Belle Rose, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Rice, Joey Thomas: 30, 40177 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales, resisting an officer.
Smith, Jayson Kyle: 32, 452 Nassau Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jan. 26
Hamilton, Chakerus L.: 39, 1305 E. Bayou Road, Donaldsonville, registration/ commercial vehicles/expired plate, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating while intoxicated.
Collins, Logan Michael: 29, 4814 Old Landing Road, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Foreman III, David I.: 27, 16009 Tiger Heights Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Garrison, Alisa: 51, 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, aggravated battery.
Corio, Kimberly June: 40, 12380 Deck Blvd., Geismar, two counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of monetary instrument abuse, state probation violation, bond revocation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Ishman II, Donald L.: 31, 13046 La. 44, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Hamilton, Dwayne A.: 37, 13101 Depen St., Gonzales, bond revocation, domestic abuse battery.
Wilright, Jessica Olivia: 19, 2202 Ormond Blvd., Destrehan, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Riley, Kentrell J.: 38, 8307 Amanda St., Sorrento, passing a vehicle on the left, hit-and-run driving, domestic abuse battery.
Jan. 27
Williams, Israel N.: 21, 42033 Betty St., Gonzales, illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, armed robbery/attempted armed robbery/use of firearm/additional penalty, armed robbery.
Favorite, Jessica: 26, 16125 Tiger Heights Road, Prairieville, battery of a dating partner.
Rainwater, Dallas: 38, 5508 Carlyss Drive, Sulphur, Surety, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Watts, George: 32, 3201 Standford Drive, Gretna, failure to appear in court.
Gray, Talen: 18, 14306 Brentwood Court, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, principals, armed robbery/attempted armed robbery/use of firearm/additional penalty, armed robbery, principals, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Thomas, Brett: 20, 220 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Steward III, Charles Eldridge: 25, 44050 La. 42, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Robinson, Shelly Gwen: 32, 13120 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Jan. 28
Walker, Ruby Belinda: 40, 40185 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales, aggravated battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Creed, Jason Bennett: 37, 46018 Gold Place Road, St. Amant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Dearmond, Blain Michael: 26, 36600 Pookey Lane, Prairieville, parole violation, simple burglary/all others.
Green, Cantrelle Ingram: 42, 36580 Pookey Lane, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, two counts of failure to appear in court, simple burglary/all others, misdemeanor theft.
Kysar, April: 40, 14359 Roddy Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Maher, William J.: 39, 42350 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Harrison II, Nathaniel: 52, 42351 Yellowstone Ave., Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Russell, Rachel Lauren: 34, 17170 La. 929, Prairieville, bond revocation, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Scamardo, Ian: 24, 2337 Northwind Ave., arraignment, misdemeanor theft.
Claiborne, Alexis Ramond: 40, 11261 Denham Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Edwards, Jamarcus Jammal: 28, 35325 River Road, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Jackson, Megan L.: 36, 1976 Stafford Drive, Baton Rouge, bond revocation, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.
Billiot Sr., Cleore: 38, 37313 La. 74, Geismar, resisting an officer, violations of protective orders.
Thompson, Perry: 60, 6357 La. 73, Geismar, vagrancy/frequents streets habitually at late hours, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Banks, Darrell: 34, 42358 Yellowstone Ave., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Scott, Crystal M.: 22, 6100 Panama Road, Sorrento, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Jan. 29
Cain, Tavana Shandrieka: 21, 5407 Elysian Fields, New Orleans, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property.
Babin, Loren: 22, 14493 EA Academy, Gonzales, false certificates, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Bennett, Devontrae: 23, 1124 W. La. 30, Gonzales, driver must be licensed, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, driving on roadway laned for traffic, domestic abuse battery.
Demby, Damion Michael: 25, 1005 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Jones, Darnell: 44, 2005 N. Seventeenth St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, state probation violation.
Phelps, Ryan C.: 39, 43497 Norwood Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, failure to appear in court.
Rougeau, Jamond: 28, 15672 Riverdale Ave., Baton Rouge, state probation violation.
Young, Daryl: 27, 21291 Cullen Road, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court.
King, Jack: 40, 40472 William Ficklin Road, Gonzales, flight from an officer, violations of registration provisions, owner to secure registration, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
Brown, Clem Reginald: 28, 1203 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, battery of a dating partner.
Roubique, Willie J.: 52, 12107 Coueron Drive, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Wheat, Sal: 23, 8091 Lee St., Sorrento, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Dunn, Dynasty F.: 31, 800 Riverview Complex, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jan. 30
Batiste, Terrick Antoni: 25, 819 S. Avenue G, Crowley, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen firearms.