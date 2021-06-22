WALKER — Every weekday at about 2:30 p.m. Angie Grunewald begins filling her oversized pots and casserole dishes with the various ingredients that will result, in a few hours, in meals that will include a meat dish, rice or potatoes, vegetables, a salad, fruit and bread.
When the meals are ready, between 30 to 50 individuals and families will either come to her house on Buddy Ellis Road to collect dinners or, for the aged and people in need, will await delivery of the meals to their own homes. And all of the meals are offered free of charge with no questions asked. All who seek her food are welcomed to a hot meal as long as the food doesn’t run out.
Grunewald said feeding others is her calling. "I have always loved to cook, and I have always wanted to feed people," she said "I just feel the need to reach out to people. Every day there is a new story connected with the meals I provide. There are many people in need, and this is my way of helping them. Sometimes it’s more than just the food; the people I help have a reason for accepting my food and I listen to their stories and try to comfort them.”
Grunewald began her mission of providing meals during the most recent Mardi Gras season. “We had that deep freeze around Mardi Gras, and this whole area was without power. I had my gas stove and gas fireplace, so I was comfortable; but I started thinking about other people, especially the old and the handicapped, who might be freezing in a cold house. I decided that I would cook a big meal, put the word out on Facebook that anyone could come by for a hot meal, and it all started from there. People responded, came for the food, and that’s how it started. I just have not been able to quit. The freeze went away, but the need didn’t. I just keep on cooking,” she said.
In the beginning, Grunewald cooked meals seven days a week but several weeks ago decided that she needed a break on weekends so she now cooks on weekdays only. She explained that among the reasons some families are still eager to get her meals is because they are still recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Many people lost their jobs during the pandemic and they tell me that they are still trying to recover financially. While many have gone back to work, they tell me that they still have back bills to pay and that a hot, free meal every evening is a big help. I have had some who come get a meal tell me that this is the only food they have had all day. Some come with tears in their eyes. How can I quit?” she asked.
Grunewald, a single mother with two special needs children, said that she is not alone in her willingness to assist others in her community. “Once the word spread about what I was doing, many others decided to pay it forward. I begin getting cash donations and then restaurants and stores in the area started donating food items for my meals. I was really surprised that the restaurants were so willing to give their assistance because in some ways I was their competition. It never fails to amaze me how, when you show generosity, it causes others to share in the good that you are trying to do. That’s one more reason why I can’t quit. As long as stores, restaurants and individuals are willing to give me food items and cash donations, I will keep on cooking,” she said.
Recipients of Grunewald’s meals are apparently satisfied because, she said, the compliments “keep coming in. People tell me they really enjoy what I cook.”
A native of Jennings, she prepares dishes that generally reflect traditional south Louisiana fare. Among her specialties are gumbo; red beans and rice with deer sausage; chicken fricassee; smoked chicken; smoked, blackened catfish; pasta dishes; and sometimes shrimp and seafood meals. “Jambalaya is always a favorite, and a while back, I tried pastalaya, and everyone just went crazy over that dish. … They really loved it,” she said.
Surprisingly, Grunewald said that she is not really a “big eater.” “Sometimes after cooking all afternoon, I’ll just have a snack or something simple,” she said.
She said she doesn’t take shortcuts and makes everything from scratch.
She has to cook in large quantities because every day at least 30 and sometimes as many as 50 hungry families and individuals come calling. She asks that those who want a meal contact her in advance on Facebook to be assured that food will be available.
Once the meals are prepared, Grunewald, with the help of Lartisha Lee, her special needs son’s aide, fills “to go” containers with the day’s meal and the serving begins.
“This all started in the cold wintertime and it hasn’t stopped. As long as the people keep coming, I am going to keep cooking. Apparently all who come enjoy my meals, and their joy reflects back on me. I get as much pleasure out of serving others and they do out of enjoying what I have cooked for them. I guess all of our lives are blessed when we share something with others. For me, it’s sharing food. Again, it’s what I do,” she said.