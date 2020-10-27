Students from San Jacinto Elementary School in Liberty, Texas, provided pets supplies for the Gonzales-based Rescue Alliance.
Rescue Alliance organizers are asking local residents to thank the students by writing notes to San Jacinto Elementary, 1629 Grand Ave., Liberty, TX 77575.
The nonprofit group is collecting pets supplies at the following locations:
- Agape Baptist Church, 25353 S. Walker Road, Walker, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville, 38432 W. Airline Drive, Prairieville, during regular business hours
- Petsmart of Gonzales, 40451 Lowes Ave., during regular business hours
Donations can also be made by shopping the group's Amazon store list at https://a.co/0d4Fl9q or by making a monetary donation to http://paypal.me/rescuealliance.