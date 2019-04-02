DONALDSONVILLE — The Ascension Parish School Board signed off on a resolution calling for the Legislature to approve an increase in per-pupil funding recommended by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
School boards across the state are looking at such resolutions, with the new legislative session beginning Monday.
The state education board is recommending a 1.375 percent increase in the base funding per pupil, raising it from $3,961 to $4,015 per school year. BESE is also recommending an increase in salary for teachers and support workers in the amount of $1,000 and $500 a year respectively.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Ascension Parish School Board also voted to extend an option-to-purchase on approximately 8 acres adjacent to Galvez Middle School, near La. 933.
The board entered into an agreement with the owners for the option to purchase the property, which would be used for school parking.
The original option was set to expire on April 17. The owners have asked for more time, and the School Board voted to extend the option to July 5.