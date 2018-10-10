Boucherie Fest plans
The Sorrento Lions Club's Boucherie Festival kicks off Friday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
The festival, which raises money for Lions Club project, includes food, music and cooking contest.
The festival will crown its cracklin cooking winners on Sunday afternoon.
For more information, visit www.boucheriefestival.com.
On the links
The Dutchtown High School cheerleaders' golf tournament fundraiser is Oct. 15 at Santa Maria Golf Course, 18460 Santa Maria Parkway, Baton Rouge.
Proceeds from the tournament will help pay the way for the junior varsity and varsity cheerleaders to travel to the national high school cheerleading championship in Orlando in February.
For information and to register, email DTHScheerGOLF@gmail.com or call Jimbo Gravois at (225) 744-3777.
Cram the van
The Arc of East Ascension is holding its Cram the Van event Oct. 13 at the Gonzales Walmart to collect personal care items for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The drive is set from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents are asked to donate bedding, towels, detergent, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, paper towels, dishwashing liquid, baby wipes, tissue paper, first-aid supplies, cleaning supplies, deodorant, bottled water and other personal care items.
For more information, call (225) 621-2005 or (225) 621-2000.
Lego club
First-time builders and masters of Lego construction are welcome when the Ascension Parish Library Lego Club gathers at 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at the Galvez Branch Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville.
Participants can choose whether to tackle the Lego Challenge or build whatever they like. The library will provide the Legos, but materials and creations must stay at the library. Duplo Blocks and Mega Bloks will be available for younger children. For information, call (225) 622-3339.
Small business help
A senior consultant with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center will present a free seminar on starting and financing a small business at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. To register, call (225) 647-3955.