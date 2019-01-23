Barrel races coming to Lamar-Dixon
The 2019 LaNFR Barrel Race is Friday and Saturday at the Lamer-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Friday's schedule includes timed exhibitions from noon to 6 p.m. and kiddie and special-needs barrel racing starting at 7 p.m.
Best dressed contest is Saturday with prizes awarded; must sign up to enter. Visit allinproductionsla.com for more information.
Home & Remodeling Show, Food Fest
The Home and Remodeling Show and Ralph’s Markets Food Fest is coming to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center Exhibition Hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is $6 for adults, children 12 and under free. Spend $25 dollars at any Ralph’s Market location through Saturday and receive two free tickets to the show.
The Home and Remodeling Show will feature products and services for everything in your home, inside and out. Innovative new products and ideas for everything in the home, the latest in kitchens, bathrooms, remodeling, siding and more.
Ralph’s Markets Food Fest will feature free samples, tastings, coupons and recipes from vendors.
At the library ...
BOOKS FOR PRESCHOOLERS: The Ascension Parish Library is participating in the 1,000 Books before Kindergarten program, which provides an easy and fun way to help little ones develop early literacy skills. Reading to children helps them gain the confidence to become strong readers. The goal is to read 1,000 books to children before they start kindergarten.
Register at any Ascension Parish Library location or online at https://myAPL.beanstack.org. Reading can be tracked online or with a print copy of a reading log available at the library. Families that register will get a free storybook to get them started, and fun prizes along the way. For more information on this program, please contact the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052, in Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, in Galvez at (225) 622-3339, or in Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.