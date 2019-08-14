Senior Datjuan Harris shows leadership on Donaldsonville High School Tigers football team
Leadership, the skill of guiding and encouraging others, is a characteristic that is not always easy to emulate. Donaldsonville High School senior Datjuan Harris looks forward to leading his team as he enters his last season in the red and black.
"A true leader is someone that can guide and someone that others can trust; I plan to do that for my team," Harris said.
Harris returns to lead the Tigers in the secondary, the team's most experienced group. “We have some older guys with experience in the secondary, and Datjuan is certainly one that I expect to have a good season," coach Brian Richardson said.
Harris is 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, and has excellent ball skills, a trait that will be needed as the Tigers will face the likes of Assumption, Lutcher and rival St James.
He is a dual sport athlete who excels in track; so far he has heard from some schools for track, but football is certainly a sport he would like to continue playing. “I have heard from a coach about running track, playing football is an option as well,” said Harris.
The Tigers return experience in the secondary, but will not be as big upfront as normal. “We have lots of speed on this team, not as big on the line," Harris said. "We will have to outsmart other teams."
Academics is an important part of playing at the next level and Harris has done very well in the classroom. “I have a 3.8 GPA and will be taking the ACT a few more times," he said.
Harris’ career has been marred by injuries, but he is optimistic that his senior year will be his best. “I have missed some time due to injuries and family-related things, (and) looking forward to playing a full season," he said.
Motivation is key in sport, and Harris gets his from some unique places. “Being limited, boxed in or doubted motivates me," Harris said. "I like to be challenged; the bigger the sacrifice, the bigger the rewards."
The Tigers will begin their season with a scrimmage at Baker at 6 p.m. Aug. 22. Harris wants people to remember his role on the team in a positive way. “I want to be remembered as selfless and humble, a leader by example and someone willing to serve others around him," he said. This senior from Donaldsonville knows his path; now it's time to travel it.