Basketball season ended for all parish teams with four boys and two girls teams advancing to the playoffs. A season that was played with COVID-19 restrictions and quarantines for several teams. Somehow, teams made it to the finish line.
The St. Amant Lady Gators and first year head coach Bianca Harvey finished with 20 regular season wins and tough regional playoff loss to third seeded Walker. The Gators look like a program on the rise and will be better next season.
Donaldsonville advanced to the 3A girls quarters before losing to Brusly by 2 points. Coach Shawancy Joseph and the Lady Tigers caught fire late in the season and will return some talented players next season.
Ascension Catholic girls basketball narrowly missed the D4 playoffs finishing with a power ranking of 17, just out of the playoff brackets. The Bulldogs return most of their team and should be improved.
Dutchtown, East Ascension and Ascension Christian were in rebuilding seasons and all look to be better next season.
On the boys side, St. Amant had a fantastic regular season despite losing several games to a COVID-19 pause. Coach Travis Uzee and the Gators entered as the 16th seed, winning their first round game before losing to top seeded Natchitoches Central in the regionals.
East Ascension won its first round game as the 13th seed, losing to fourth seed Hahnville in the regionals. The Spartans played a tough schedule and return some key players.
Donaldsonville entered the playoffs as the 22nd seed losing to St. Martinville in the 3A playoffs. The Tigers return some of their top players in 2021-22.
Ascension Catholic entered the playoffs as the 10th seed in D4, losing to a talented Opelousas Catholic team. The Bulldogs return their top 5 scorers, losing only 2 seniors.
Dutchtown and Ascension Christian had rebuilding seasons, both teams are poised to be back in the playoff picture next season.
When the head coaches reflect back on the 2020-21 season, what should stand is how the seniors were able to play a season when so much was in doubt. To me, regardless of win and losses, that is a victory in itself.