Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Oct. 14-18:
CIVIL SUITS
Eric J. Hillman and Carson Minor Hillman v. Tutorship.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Ritney A. Castine, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Melinda K. Vawter, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Cherilyn D. Andrews, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Ann C. Falcon, open account.
Tyler Miley v. Stephen Gibbs and Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Rouge Christian Education dba Baton Rouge Dunham School v. Brandee Martin aka Brandee Barclay and Hazel and Blues LLC, executory judgment.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Juan C. Velazquez, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Constance Broden, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Heather Self, open account.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Bryce M. Babin, contract.
Security First LLC and Robert Talbot v. Joanna Koong, agreement.
Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. v. State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co. and Abby Talbot, damages.
Timmy Brignac v. 3M Co., Shell Catalysts & Technologies LP, Cat Tech LLC, Turner Industries Group LLC, Brock Services LLC, Anco Insulations Inc. and Pala LLC, damages.
Direct Capital Corp. and City Bank NA v. Broussard Wraps LLC and Jeremy Broussard, monies due.
Crescent Bank and Trust v. Martha Denise Henry, contract.
New Orleans Firemens Federal Credit Union v. Nelson D. Nunez Jr., promissory note.
Edward Smith III v. Donald Noel Jr., appeal.
Monica Obo Mayers, Cody Obo Mayers v. Razor USA LLC, damages.
Exxonmobil Pipeline Co. v. SLC LLC, expropriation.
Exxonmobil Pipeline Co. v. Coastal Rental LLC, Boyce Lands LLC, RCM Investments LLC and Sorrento Properties LLC, expropriation.
Ally Bank v. Alan W. Sharlow, executory process.
Norco Construction LLC v. Pat Hoover, breach of contract.
Tyrone Christopher v. Kacie Ann Watts and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Pamela Albert v. Charles A. Langlois and Geico General Insurance Co., damages.
Tracey Collier and Michael Collier v. Government Employees Insurance Co. aka Geico, Courtney Danielfield, Metropolitan Property & Casualty Insurance Co. aka Metlife, damages.
Bradley W. Malain v. Louisiana State Department Public Safety, judicial review.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. John A. Jordan aka John T. Jordan Sr., Mary King Jordan and Jai M. Denham, executory process.
Partners For Payment Relief DE IV LLC v. Julia Davis and Bennie Davis Jr., executory process.
University of Louisiana System Board and Nichols State University v. Lawrence E. Payton, open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC and Citibank NA v. Scottee E. Leach, open account.
Partners For Payment Relief DE IV LLC v. Abraham Pitts and Valerie Pitts, executory process.
Jovonda Julian v. State Farm Mutual Automobile, Insurance Co. and Anna M. Thigpen, damages.
Enerbank USA v. Gail A. Goff and Ronald D. Lambert, promissory note.
Theodore A. Rivault v. declaratory judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Roneshia McGhee and Isa McGhee, contract.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Lance Caldwell, contract.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Martika N. Aboullah, open account.
Total Energy Solutions LLC v. Ronnie Howard Construction Inc., open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Denham Spring v. A. Sunde Todd aka Sunde Todd and Sunde Nannette, executory judgment.
Ditech Financial LLC v. Wallace Baker Jr., adoption.
Tower Credit Inc. v. Tiffany Francois and Dequincy Chatman, executory judgment.
Autovest LLC v. Cory Landry, contract.
Bradford S. Thompson v. Tonya Johnson, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Steven Anderson v. Camilla Anderson, divorce.
Sara Malloy, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Terrell Malloy, child support.
Bryan Thomas Sharkey v. Shana Griffin Sharkey, divorce.
Roxann Palmisano and state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jessica Nowak, child support.
Paige Olson v. Lewis Olson, divorce.
Anita Molea v. Victor Molea, child support.
Victoria Young v. Matthew Sarvis, child support.
Hali Madere v. Jarred Madere, child support.
Roxann Palmisano v. Blaine Bakies Jr., child support.
Ashley Newell v. Devin Newell, divorce.
Thomas Glenn Fancett v. Kristi Lynn Biddix Fancett, divorce.
Sarah Delaune Bankert v. Ronald Eugene Bankert Jr., divorce.
Kirby Wade Carpenter Jr. v. Sarah Smith Carpenter, divorce.
Jessica Lynn Hughes v. Jason Michael Hughes, divorce.
Ieshay Nicholas, State of Louisiana Department Children Family v. David Tyler, paternity.
Ashley Marie Billiot v. Michael David Billiot, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Marguerite Daisy Delaune
Succession of Charles R. Bryan
Succession of Tolia Wiltz Duplessis