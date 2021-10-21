A worker died Thursday following an incident at the Honeywell plant in Geismar, the company said in a statement.
No specifics of the incident were given by a corporate spokesperson.
"We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our colleagues at our Geismar, La., facility," the company's statement read. "Our thoughts and sympathies are with their family, friends and loved ones and we will offer what assistance we can. We ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time. We will also be providing grief counseling for our employees at the site."
The Honeywell plant is located on La. 3115 in Geismar. It manufactures a vehicle air-conditioning refrigerant.