The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Nov. 26-Dec. 3.
Nov. 26
Williams, Jessie: 32175 La 75, Plaquemine; Age: 30; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, stopping/ standing/or parking outside business or residence districts, operating while intoxicated-second
Scott, Justin James: 9275 W. Balboa Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 32; state probation violation, domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim
Dorsey, Eric Antoine: 1416 Concetta St., Donaldsonville; Age: 20; home invasion (battery), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple battery, driver must be licensed, battery of a dating partner, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Roberts, Hunter Michael: 43423 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, identity theft
Martin, Lajuan Vontrell: 8149 Leggett St., Sorrento; Age: 20; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation, second-degree murder/attempt
Green, Jacoby: 3166 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 21; aggravated second-degree battery, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, two counts second-degree murder/attempt, second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Nov. 27
Delmore, Wanyedaisa: 41270 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; Age: 19; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, simple burglary
Thompson, Destiney Latrell: 39122 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 22; bond revocation, simple burglary
Perkins, Mark Anthony: 36037 Kerry Road, Geismar; Age: 42; violations of protective orders
Rodrigue, Da'Naje Lasha: 412 Orange St., Donaldsonville; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assault principals, aggravated criminal damage to property principals, second-degree murder/attempt principals
Minor, Kyrin A.: 4850 Hilda Court, Port Allen; Age: 30; domestic abuse battery
Nov. 28
Wells, Anna Jean: 2228 La. 3120, Lot 260, Donaldsonville; Age: 38; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, failure to appear-bench warrant
Laborde, Thomas David: 760 Huey Andrew Ave., Gonzales; Age: 34; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Lentjes, Mary Alexandra: 1548 Lobdell Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 31; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Rogers, Megan Elizabeth: 39422 Old La. 16, Denham Springs; Age: 26; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-crime or controlled dangerous substance law
Nov. 29
Hoffpauir, Destiny: 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; Age: 24; simple arson, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Millien Jr., Delveron: 700 Bourg St., Donaldsonville; Age: 25; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting a police officer with force or violence
Johnson, Landon: 122 Truman Circle, Thibodeaux; Age: 23; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nov. 30
Sutherland, William Joseph: 2632 S. Roth Ave., Gonzales; Age: 44; aggravated assault with a firearm
Schouest, Gage: 41477 Smith Hart Road, Prairieville; Age: 19; hold for other agency, second-degree murder/attempt
Washington, Darrin W.: 507 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville; Age: 54; registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate, driver must be licensed, no motor vehicle insurance, required position and method of turning at intersections, hit-and-run driving; death or serious bodily injury
Gaudet, Mary C.:, homeless; Age: 48; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Walker, Brianne: 2514 Lavender St., New Orleans; Age: 30; possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/simple assault, aggravated assault with a firearm
Graham, Alicia: 32217 Cane Market Road, Walker; Age: 39; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
Gianelloni, James: 9053 South Tiger Bend Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 43; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Dec. 1
Smith, Tyron Anthony: 1031 S. Stacy Ave., Gonzales; Age: 24; domestic abuse battery-second
Campione, Lance Anthony: 11540 Cottage View Lane, Baton Rouge; Age: 55; telephone communications/improper language/harassment, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary
Crutti, Pam: 13015 Serenity Court, Geismar; Age: 56; theft over $25,000, identity theft, exploitation of the infirmed
Crutti, Griffon Michael: 13015 Serenity Court, Geismar; Age: 62; theft over $25,000, identity theft, exploitation of the infirmed
Said, Mohammad T.: 5151 Highland Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 28; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Halker, Brant Marion: 39064 Holly Hill Drive, Gonzales; Age: 45; failure to appear-bench warrant
Leblanc, Brad Anthony: 201 Heriard St., Plattenville; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Irvin, Xavier Lee: 2213 S. Sugar Ridge Road; Age: 18; armed robbery
Coupel, Nelson J.: 3587 McCall Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Lester, Kimberly Ann: 37313 La. 74, Lot 181, Geismar; Age: 46; vehicle license required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear-bench warrant
Dec. 2
James, Fred: 263 Eisenhower Drive, Biloxi, Mississippi; Age: 35; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Harrod, Christopher Dee: 7725 Barringer Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 40; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Earl III, Wilbert: 7036 Moran Road, Gonzales; Age: 35; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Nicholas, Dalacia Marie: 1216 S. Burnside Ave., Apt. 6, Gonzales; Age: 42; theft less than $1,000, false representation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Jamarias: 142 Pleasant Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 20; simple burglary (vehicle), simple burglary (vehicle)
Roddy, Quinn Michelle: 14128 Ceazer Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, turning movements and required signals
Trim, Paul V.: 37313 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 40; possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Joseph, Brad M.: 123 Oak Ridge Ave., Donaldsonville; Age: 32; headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles-and motordriven cycles, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids