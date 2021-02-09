High school sports departments were busy last week celebrating students signing letters of intent to play sports at the collegiate level.
Dutchtown senior India Bennett signed a scholarship to play volleyball at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. Bennett has been an all-district, all-parish, all-metro and all-state outside hitter for the Lady Griffins.
Coach Patrick Ricks said he was happy to see Bennett fulfill her dreams. “India was a pleasure to coach," he said. "She developed later in her high school career; she is quiet, yet determined, almost to the point of wanting to be perfect. She made a big impact on our program and SLU is getting a really good player/person."
Bennett said she was relieved to get to this point, dealing with a season that was impacted by the coronavirus and was certainly never normal. “I am so grateful for my coaches and teammates; they pushed me to be a good player," she said. "I didn’t really get serious about volleyball until eighth or ninth grade. We got to experience so many good times including going to state, something I will never forget.”
One of the top players in the parish is happy about her college choice. “Some of my club volleyball teammates are signing with SLU, the coaches have made me feel comfortable and I look forward to playing and getting my degree from SLU,” Bennett said.
At Donaldsonville High School, four students signed to play football.
Rae'land Johnson signed on the dotted line to play at Papago Junior College in Mesa, Arizona. Christian Howard and Wardell Forcell accepted offers to play at Southern University Shreveport and Josh Collier signed to play at Louisiana College.
Over at Ascension Catholic, Owen Smith signed to play football with the University of Arkansas at Monticello and Jacob Dunn signed to play baseball with Baton Rouge Community College.
The ceremonies continued at East Ascension. Signing letters of intent to play football were Gavin Soniat, Louisiana Tech; Jerrell Boykins, Louisiana Tech; Blake Thompson, Southern University; Navell Chopin, Houston Baptist; and Canaan Quinn, Northwestern State.