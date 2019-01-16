THURSDAY

Public School

Ascension gumbo and rice, green beans, potato salad, pears, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken patty

Catholic School

Turkey and sausage jambalaya, white beans and curly greens, salad cup, orange wedges, dinner roll, milk

Choice: Taco salad or baked potato

FRIDAY

Public School

No School — Staff Development Day

Catholic School

Cheesy nacho meal, chili, steamed broccoli, salad cup, pears, milk, cupcake

Choice: Ham lunch pack or smacker 

MONDAY

Public School

No School — Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Catholic School

Red beans with sausage and steamed rice, steamed cabbage, salad cup, yellow apple wedges, cornbread, milk

Choice: Ham lunch pack or pizza

TUESDAY

Public School

Chicken stew and rice, green beans, corn, pears, whole-wheat roll, fruit punch, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Soft tacos, corn, pinto beans, salad cup, fruit fiesta — blue ice, cinnamon twist, milk

Choice: Asian chicken salad or grilled cheese 

WEDNESDAY

Public School

Spaghetti meat sauce, broccoli with cheese, tossed salad, peaches, garlic roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken patty

Catholic School

Spaghetti with meatballs, sweet peas, salad cup, peaches, Parmesan garlic bread, milk

Choice: Turkey lunch pack or mini corn dog

JAN. 24

Public School

Jambalaya, white beans, tossed salad, apple, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken nuggets

Catholic School

Turkey and sausage gumbo, steamed rice, potato salad, salad cup, pears, dinner roll

Choice: Taco salad or baked potato

