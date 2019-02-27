Vince Diez, of Diez Signs, and his third cousin Lonnie Diez, of Sign Craft, have struck a deal to merge the two companies into one — Diez Signs.
Sign Craft was started by Leavy “Noodie” Diez and his son Lonnie in 1980. As a team, they grew their business serving Ascension and surrounding parishes. From screen printing yard signs to hanging metal building signs, Sign Craft grew, according to a news release.
Diez Signs was started by Vince Diez in 1984. At the time, he had lost his operator job at BASF due to a lock-out, so he decided to pursue a new career in the sign business. Vince Diez started with two employees who handmade painted wooden signs that took days to complete.
Today, Diez Signs has the equipment and manpower to produce hundreds of signs per day to fit the needs of their customers, the release said. With more than 74 years of experience between both companies, Diez Signs looks forward to continuing the future of the sign business in and around Ascension Parish, the owners said in the release.
"Diez Signs is grateful for the new opportunity of serving its new customer base," the release stated.
The business is at 1406 Coon Trap Road, Gonzales. for information, call (225) 647-3608, Email signs@diezproducts.com or visit its website at diezsigns.com.