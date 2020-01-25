GONZALES — New Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment says his administration will be one driven by data.

He and his new administrators have spent their first 12- to 15-hour days in office trying to find that data and start creating the architecture for all that information to flow more easily, he said.

To that end, Cointment said his administration is focusing on technology and has been learning the parish's enterprise resource planning system that the new president said will be "ground zero" for changes in the way the parish operates.

Cointment told the council he hopes to use the software to institute zero-based budgeting, which would mean building a new budget each year from scratch instead of constantly copying from the previous year. That would mean questioning every taxpayer expense each year, possibly finding savings.

He also thinks better data could allow for performance-based management for employees — which would then allow for merit pay raises — and to provide greater transparency.

"This is a big step in tearing down the data and department silos," he said in an address to the council Thursday night in Gonzales.

Cointment also unveiled on Thursday some more of this top staff, including a longtime former Ascension schools official who retired last year and will become the parish's new human resources director, Randy Watts.

He was HR director for Ascension schools for more than nine of his 29 years with the school system. He was also previously a coach and high school principal. He retired in March 2019.

Known as an "ERP" system, the parish data management software has been described as the "central nervous system" for parish government and was purchased from sole bidder Tyler Technologies Inc. in the last half of former President Kenny Matassa's term. The system has taken a long time to implement.

Around the time that the parish was buying the system in 2017, a parish operational and human resources consultant told the council that Ascension's technology hearkened back to the dot-matrix printer days of the 1970s and 1980s.

Cointment and several new councilmen elected last fall have said they wanted to implement dashboard-style software so they and the public could better understand the parish's finances and operations.

But early difficulties in funneling more data into the decision-making process came to light when new Councilman Michael Mason asked the president when a dashboard demonstration sample that Cointment showed the council could be put to actual use.

"We're working on the internal data infrastructure, so if we choose to go with a product like that, we need to make sure we're feeding it data," he said.

Cointment said the parish isn't at that point.

In addition to Watts, Cointment formally announced that several of his key transition officials had joined his administration, though their names have already been out in the media and the officials have been presences at parish government and in public meetings.

John Diez Jr., a former pollster and business lobby official, is his chief administrative officer.

Kim Braud, a top aide to former Parish President Tommy Martinez, and Ruth Phillips, a former director of sales for engineering firm SJB Group, are his executive assistants.

Under the home rule charter, Diez and Watts will need ratification from the Parish Council to remain in their roles.

Several new and returning council members congratulated on his first steps, including changes in how the parish polices litter.

While Councilman Aaron Lawler was among those who welcomed the litter campaign, he also asked about the Watts selection and cautioned Cointment about using best hiring practices through regional or even national searches for top staff. It was part of a push the prior council and administration tried to start implementing as it did a major review of the parish's workforce and organizational structure.

Cointment told Lawler that he "loved the suggestion" but that he also had to find people with whom he felt comfortable and believed had a chance to be successful.

"That's on my shoulders," he said, adding the council will get a chance to ratify his selections.

"I understand we have some great people here and there," Lawler later responded. "We don't know what's out there if we don't look."

While at the school system, Watts' department managed more than 3,200 employees.

In 2018, Ascension had more than 470 workers who were directly under parish government management. Another roughly 150 employees listed in parish audits were part of separate government units that only benefit from parish funding, like fire departments and the courts.