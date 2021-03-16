Gonzales Middle School principal Lori Charlet, left, and assistant principal Chazz Watson accept a $500 check from the ExxonMobil Foundation on March 9. Richard Oil, who owns several Popingo's Stores in Ascension Parish, donated the funds, which will be used for math and science materials for students. The donation is presented by Gonzales Popingo's Store Manager Ingrid Payton, center.