BASF has announced a $355,000 donation to the Capital Area United Way.
The donation represents the total amount pledged during the 2019-2020 United Way campaign by BASF and employees from the Geismar and North Geismar sites. The total includes $40,000 directed to COVID-19 response for women and veterans.
“Our continued work and partnership with United Way has given BASF and our employees the opportunity to provide support — both financial and volunteer resources,” said Jerry Lebold, BASF senior vice president and general manager of the BASF Geismar site. “Through United Way, our contributions have the greatest impact on individuals and families in our community year-round, as well as in times of crisis.”
BASF supports the United Way through the traditional employee giving campaign, as well as numerous fundraisers, volunteer projects and event sponsorships that assist military veterans and promote leadership initiatives tailored to women. One example is Women United, which aims to improve the lives of those in the Capital Area with a focus on income stability and is committed to excellence in community service, fundraising and dedication to the renewal, development and empowerment of its members, according to a news release.
BASF employee Lindsey Rey was recently selected as a recipient of the UNITED 40 Award. The award honors the power of a person 40 years of age and younger that is striving to make a positive and lasting impact in the community.
BASF’s donation also provides annual funding and leadership to United Way’s Ascension Parish Vision Council, a group of representatives from local companies, nonprofit organizations and community leaders who help to identify any gaps in services so that United Way can provide solutions specific to Ascension Parish residents. Nonprofit organizations based in the parish can apply for grant funding specific to serving the needs of the local community. The latest round of grant recipients received more than $100,000.
“Our partnership with BASF continues to make a long-lasting impact, not only in Ascension, but throughout the 10-parish area,” said George Bell, Capital Area United Way president and CEO. “We are thankful for BASF’s investment and partnership through their innovative role in shaping the community through the United4Vets initiative and as a member of the Ascension Parish Advisory Council.”