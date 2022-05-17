The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on May 5-12:
May 5
Trufant, Kenneth J.: 14389 Braud Road, Gonzales; Age: 75; three counts in for court
Joseph, Adarius: 416 Barcelona Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 19; resisting an officer, illegal carrying of weapons
Krejci, Jason: 43444 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 46; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Rossi, Jana Rene: 43444 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant
Castille III, Antoine A.: 41036 Marchand Road, Gonzales; Age: 42; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Conerly, Travis J.: 39092 Germany Road, Prairieville; Age: 36; parole violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Guient Jr., Daniel Glenn: 706 W. Bergeron St., Gonzales; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant
Melancon, Devon Cleveland: 4545 Walter Hill Road, Darrow; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant
Earl III, Louis Michah: 3370 Wyatt St., No. 10, Darrow; Age: 43; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear-bench warrant
May 6
Stevens III, Roland Sidney: 15238 Daigle Road, Prairieville; Age: 58; view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, public intimidation-force, obstruction of justice/simple assault
Brown, Fabian E.: 224 Blackwell Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 34; second-degree rape
Bercegeay, Jesse Paul: 12475 Deck Blvd., Geismar; Age: 31; six counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Weaver, Ashley Dawn: 15138 Sweet Pecan Ave., Prairieville; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant
Presser, Jacob Breen: 38035 Post Office Road, 17A, Prairieville; Age: 42; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, false certificates, security required, improper display of temporary license plate, traffic-control signals, resisting an officer, unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes, identity theft, filing or maintaining false public records, forgery
May 7
Spears, Benissa Marie: 17433 La. 933, Prairieville; Age: 56; failure to appear-bench warrant
Mackey, Patrick Shavoy: 10419 N. Laureldale Drive, Houston; Age: 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Bell Jr., Lionel: 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant; Age: 42; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
May 8
Rios, Nicholas M.: 30427 Walker North Road, Denham Springs; Age: 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Rossi, Chad A.: 16522 E. Spanish Oaks Court, Prairieville; Age: 49; domestic abuse battery
Adekunle, Temitayo Azeez: 11434 Legacy Oaks Lane, Gonzales; Age: 36; careless operation (with accident), operating while intoxicated-first
Smith, Sean: 41149 La. 42, No. 12, Prairieville; Age: 40; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Chaney, Lindale: 108 Railroad Ave., Gonzales; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Wilson, Ricky Jamal: 5154 Mars Drive, Darrow; Age: 33; hit-and-run driving, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, owner to secure registration
Martin, Kimberlyn M.: 2024 S. Ruth Ave. Apt. 6, Gonzales; Age: 25; reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first, failure to appear-bench warrant
May 9
Jamerson, Jaylyn Dontrell: 1621 W. Tyler St., Gonzales; Age: 20; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Kennard, Devanta Shavon: 2398 N. Albert St., Lutcher; Age: 24; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Johnston, Nicci M.: 17190 Dykes Road, French Settlement; Age: 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts violations of protective orders, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, peeping Tom, surety, in for court
Scioneaux, Kyler J.: 514 Charles St., Donaldsonville; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, home invasion (damage to property), violations of protective orders
Breaux Jr., Melvin Samuel: 1218 Bryant St., No. 101, Donaldsonville; Age: 38; probation violation
Rodney, Tramaine: 1709 Loretta D St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, aggravated flight from an officer, no motor vehicle insurance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, traffic-control signals, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, general speed law, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited
Brown, Paris: 1203 S Park Ave., Gonzales; Age: 19; domestic abuse battery
Nicholas, Arterius Trendell: 820 S. Abe Ave., Gonzales; Age: 21; domestic abuse battery
Bourgeois, Cody: 6042 La. 75, Geismar; Age: 28; simple assault
Dunn, Dynasty F.: 800 Riverview Complex, No.202 B, Donaldsonville; Age: 33; two counts surety, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Gros, Jessica Renee: 616 E. Weber St., Gonzales; Age: 37; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited
Ammons, Jaylin Elizabeth: 20114 La Trace Road, No. 12, French Settlement; Age: 31; possession of heroin, child passenger restraint system, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law, careless operation (with accident)
May 10
Guedry, Derrick Dale: 7320 Town South Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Kelly, Keith Kole: 45125 Fontenot Road, St. Amant; Age: 43; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, breach of bail condition, resisting an officer
Ward, Tina F.: address unknown, Prairieville; Age: 51; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Jenkins, Jason K.: 2756 N. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge; Age: 40; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Mabile, Donovan: 1033 Landry Drive, Morgan City; Age: 38; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ezeff, Nathaniel K.: 407 Houmas St., No. 407, Donaldsonville; Age: 61; failure to appear-bench warrant
Cantrelle Jr., Walter A.: 1317 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 69; failure to appear-bench warrant
May 11
Burkholder, Merlin Lee: 37287 New River Canal Road, Geismar; Age: 18; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams
Foster, Caleb A.: 12391 Dutchtown Villa Drive, Geismar; Age: 20; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-commission of any other felony, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce
Turner, Shannon L.: 1416 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 43; failure to appear-bench warrant
North, Jamil James: 806 Oak St., Donaldsonville; Age: 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, three counts principals, aggravated criminal damage to property, second-degree murder/attempt, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Yarber, Tana: 36269 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 49; two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Hall, Landon: 39269 La. 74, Gonzales; Age: 28; two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Sloan, Qwatavious: 39269 La. 74, Gonzales; Age: 30; two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Roddy, Bud Madrid: 4216 McClain Road, Liberty, Mississippi; Age: 48; failure to appear-bench warrant
Dowdy, Kaley: 14325 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant; Age: 22; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Conrad, Corinthia Lauren: 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; Age: 21; home invasion (damage to property)
Donaldson Jr., Donald Joseph: 2229 N. Twin Circle Lane; Age: 50; simple battery, sexual battery
Hodges, Shawn Daniel: 13459 Crawford Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; simple assault
May 12
Lessard, Ashley Nicole: 13069 Cypress Gold Drive, St. Amant; Age: 35; aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery
Soto, Karen Gabriella: 8968 GSRI Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 23; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction